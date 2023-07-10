Advertise With Us

Michigan police fatally shoot man, 66, armed with rifle in hospital parking lot

Police say a man armed with a rifle has been fatally shot by officers outside a hospital in western Michigan
(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot by officers early Sunday outside a hospital in western Michigan, police said.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said officers were sent to Trinity Grand Haven Hospital about 4:30 a.m. on a report of a suicidal man. When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old Grand Haven man armed with a rifle in the hospital parking lot, police said.

Officers shot and killed the man as they were trying to intervene. Additional details on the events leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

The shooting remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

The two officers who responded to the call have been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure following shootings involving police officers.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this incident,” Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said in a news release.

Grand Haven is located along Lake Michigan’s eastern shoreline, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) west of Lansing.

Michigan police fatally shoot man, 66, armed with rifle in hospital parking lot
