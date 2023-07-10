Advertise With Us

MDOT works on intersection in Grand Ledge to make area more accessible for people with disabilities

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing and installing new pavement markings to make area sidewalks more accessible for people with disabilities.

This will happen at the M-100 and M-43 intersection. Crews began their work at 7 a.m. on July 10 and is expected to last until August 4.

Officials said drivers should seek alternate routes whole the work is being done.

