MDOT works on intersection in Grand Ledge to make area more accessible for people with disabilities

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing and installing new pavement markings to make area sidewalks more accessible for people with disabilities.

This will happen at the M-100 and M-43 intersection. Crews began their work at 7 a.m. on July 10 and is expected to last until August 4.

Officials said drivers should seek alternate routes whole the work is being done.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.