Man shot in leg by unknown subject in Adrian, police investigate

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the leg Sunday night.

The victim was walking in the area of Tecumseh and Erie Streets on July 9 just before 10 p.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown subject.

The victim was transported to Hickman Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greg Lanford at (517) 264-4808 or submit information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

