Man convicted of OWI, reckless driving in fatal 2018 Onandago Township crash

Police investigating a July 28, 2013 crash on Bellevue Road in Onondaga Township.
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ONANDAGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 48-year-old man from Parma was convicted Monday of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

The conviction stems from a July 2018 crash on Bellevue Road in Onondaga Township that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Wade Warner.

An Ingham County jury convicted Howard Hector. He is expected to be sentenced Aug. 29. Both charges are felonies and Hector could face up to 15 years in prison for each.

