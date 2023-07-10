Man convicted of OWI, reckless driving in fatal 2018 Onandago Township crash

ONANDAGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 48-year-old man from Parma was convicted Monday of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

The conviction stems from a July 2018 crash on Bellevue Road in Onondaga Township that resulted in the death of 42-year-old Wade Warner.

An Ingham County jury convicted Howard Hector. He is expected to be sentenced Aug. 29. Both charges are felonies and Hector could face up to 15 years in prison for each.

