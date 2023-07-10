Lansing gas prices fall nearly 8 cents per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas prices in Lansing fell 7.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on July 10.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 20.3 cents per gallon lower than last month and 135.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $3.21 per gallon on July 9, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon—a 48.0 cent difference.

According to AAA, gas prices fell 7 cents statewide in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon. The price was 17 cents more than last month and $1.35 less than last year.

The national average price of gas was unchanged in the last week. The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 116.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.

