Lansing Community College students react to social security number breaches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Lansing Community College reacted to the latest update in their school’s cyber attack investigation Monday. Some students received a letter from LCC stating that their name and social security number were impacted by the security breach.

“Now that this situation has happened, I’m definitely more cautious of what I’m saving, and where I’m saving it too,” said Armonie Crusoe, a Lansing Community College Student.

Now some LCC students are looking for answers after being notified that their social security number is at risk.

The letter sent to students goes all the way back to March when the college first learned of the cyber security breach that shut down the school for five days.

LCC said an unauthorized person was able to access their data (including student information) for roughly three months. The school isn’t sure if the unauthorized person is still using the information, but they do know that someone out there might have it.

“Now it’s serious, before it was like ‘Oh, what are they gonna steal? My homework?’ Now it’s like ‘Oh, my social security number,’” said Adil Kolah, an LCC Student.

When Adil Kolah’s school was briefly closed for a cyber security breach, he says his biggest concern was not being able to log into classes.

“Well at first I didn’t think it was that big of a deal because they didn’t really make it out to be, a big of a deal,” said Kolah.

Now, he says he’s left feeling uneasy about the potential for identity theft, and he’s not alone in that feeling.

“Should I change all of my passwords again?” asked Henry Cleveland, an LCC Student.

Impacted students and alum were offered free identity monitoring services for one year.

“The one-year protection is also a really good thing for the students and professors,” said Crusoe.

lmpacted students were sent a member number to activate their protective services, and have to do so before September 26th.

When asked about the letter and the services being offered to students, LCC said in a statement to News 10.

“To date, we have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident. Lansing Community College is dedicated to taking the necessary steps to address this situation. We notified those affected and continue to take measures to enhance the security of our systems.”

Some LCC students said they’re changing their cyber security habits after realizing how easily this can happen.

“When the tab on Google or Safari or wherever pops up, and asks ‘would you like to save this password?’ I now click ‘no thanks’.” said Crusoe.

The identity protection services being offered through “KROLL,” are free of charge and include three things: credit monitoring, fraud consultations, and identity theft restoration.

