Iron County man accused of murder in Wisconsin, Alabama pleas insanity

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WLUK) - The suspect in a Green Bay homicide and an attack in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has added a so-called insanity plea to capital murder charges in Alabama.

Caleb Anderson is accused in a three-state crime spree, which allegedly started with a sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Iron County, Mich., on Aug. 1. The next day, he allegedly killed Patrick Ernst in an apartment on Green Bay’s west side. From there, Anderson fled to Alabama, where he allegedly killed Dwight Dixon before being arrested.

In Alabama, Anderson could face the death penalty. No court hearings are scheduled, but his attorneys filed notice of intent to pursue a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A psychiatric exam was ordered, but it is unclear when the results may be discussed in court.

No hearings are scheduled in Wisconsin or Michigan courts.

