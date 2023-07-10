Advertise With Us

Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 13-year-old boy

Kyler Alan Parks
Kyler Alan Parks(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALMA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking to a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Kyler Alan Parks is a possible runaway who might be traveling to Vestaburg from Riverdale.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Kyler Alan Parks or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.

