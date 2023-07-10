Grand opening for Stockbridge Pump Track

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday was a celebration for biking, skating, and skateboard enthusiasts. It was the grand opening of the Stockbridge Pump Track.

The pump track will be located at the Veterans Memorial Park in Stockbridge. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling the new pump track.

Pump tracks consist of jumps, rollers, and pumps and they are great for mountain bikes or BMX. Organizers said this was a two-year project for the Stockbridge community.

Molly Howlett from the Stockbridge Downtown Development Authority, said this track will help to bring activities to smaller communities and young people.

“They’re pretty excited, they’ve been waiting for this day. It’s not quite complete, we have to get this side border around entirely,” said Howlett. “It’s very important to us for the kids and for the community. And hopefully, it will bring business to our community.”

Stockbridge is a biking community and hopes this invite other communities to the area.

