Get Your Rodeo on at the Eaton County Fair

Charlotte, Mich. (WILX) - The Super Kicker Rodeo Production will having you cheering in the stands!

Tonight, the Eaton County Fair is hosting their second night of rodeos, team roping, barrel racing and so much more.

If you caught the magic last night, some of the events featured were Bull Riding, Novice Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Ranch Bronc Riding, Girls Barrel Racing, Team Roping but you can catch it all again this evening at 7:00pm at 1025 Cochran Ave Charlotte, MI 48813.

For more information, visit www.eatoncountyfair.com.

