Advertise With Us

Get Your Rodeo on at the Eaton County Fair

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charlotte, Mich. (WILX) - The Super Kicker Rodeo Production will having you cheering in the stands!

Tonight, the Eaton County Fair is hosting their second night of rodeos, team roping, barrel racing and so much more.

If you caught the magic last night, some of the events featured were Bull Riding, Novice Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Ranch Bronc Riding, Girls Barrel Racing, Team Roping but you can catch it all again this evening at 7:00pm at 1025 Cochran Ave Charlotte, MI 48813.

For more information, visit www.eatoncountyfair.com.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Red Cedar River in Meridian Township
M-52 and Howell Road intersection reopens following crash
Michigan police fatally shoot man, 66, armed with rifle in hospital parking lot
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Waverly Road reopens following motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

Latest News

Studio 10 takes an inside look at the Michigan Capitol renovations
Williamston Theatre
Williamston Theatre’s Upcoming Season!
517 Friday July 7, 2023
Williamston Theatre
Love Lansing like a local at Williamston Theatre