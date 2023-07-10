Former state senators Tom Barrett, Curtis Hertel Jr. to face off in Michigan congressional race

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A competitive race for a seat in the United States House of Representatives is shaping up in Michigan. Two former state Senators from different sides of the aisle will battle it out. Republican Tom Barrett and Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr. are the first to join the race for a seat in Congress for 2024. Both candidates hope to replace Elissa Slotkin as she’s running to replace Senator Debbie Stabenow when she retires.

“I think that too often we focus on the attack and back and forth in politics. I’m focused on Mid-Michigan families and how to make it better and that’s why I announced for Congress today,” said Hertel.

On Monday, Hertel announced he is running for Congress. Barrett was the first to announce he is running on Sunday.

“This wasn’t a challenge that I took lightly,” Barrett said. “You know, any time you run against an incumbent is a really serious effort to take off. Last year certainly presented its challenges.”

Two candidates who worked closely on the Senate floor now running for the nomination for a potential match against each other next November.

“There’s a familiarity that comes from having a colleague that I used to serve with file in this race. Certainly, I think Curtis and I have a mutual level of respect,” Barrett said. “ We’ve been adversarial to one another in the state Senate -- we have a very different worldview and a different place that we would take our country.”

Referring to himself as a “tireless advocate for Mid-Michigan,” Hertel said he will continue working across the aisle if needed.

“While I care very much about a lot of issues and I care about my Democratic values, nothing got done if I didn’t find somebody across the aisle that agreed with us,” Hertel said.

Michigan’s 7th Congressional District is a blend of Republican-run counties like Clinton and Shiawassee, and Democratic-strongholds like Ingham, followed by a difference of issues.

For Hertel, that means “gun safety measures, protecting our rights, tax cuts for working families.” While Barrett said families are still struggling. “We have a crisis at our southern border. We have a lack of neighborhood security here with crime on the rise still. Then, we have economic security. Inflation is still high, we have bank failures, housing costs going up...”

While we are still over a year away from the general election, both candidates could face a challenge from within their own party in a primary election. If they win, they could meet each other in the general election.

Actor Hill Harper plans to run for Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow’s seat. Harper is known for his roles on ABC’s The Good Doctor and CSI New York, He is a Democrat.

Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin announced her candidacy in February. She is seen as a top contender. Michigan’s Senate seat is crucial for Democrats to keep control of the Senate as it flipped from Donald Trump in 2016 to Joe Biden four years later.

