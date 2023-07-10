First known victim of Larry Nassar responds to prison stabbing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first known victim of Larry Nassar responded to the news of Nassar being stabbed in Prison on Monday.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics.

His first known victim, Sarah Klein, released a statement following the news of Nassar’s stabbing.

“This assault on Nassar brings no peace to me personally or to the survivors I’ve spoken with today. The incident forces us to vividly relive our abuse and trauma at the hands of Nassar and the institutions, including law enforcement, that protected him and allowed him to prey on children. I want him to face the severe prison sentence he received because of the voices of survivors. I absolutely do not support violence because it’s morally wrong and death would be an easy out for Nassar. I urge the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to see that Nassar is not allowed to escape his sentence and consequences of his horrible crimes,” said Sarah Klein.

On Monday, Nassar was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.

The prison was experiencing staffing shortages and the two officers assigned to the unit where Nassar was held were working mandated overtime shifts, one person familiar with the matter said.

