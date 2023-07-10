First Alert Weather Forecast

Advertise With Us

We turn up the heat today
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We keep the sunshine going across the area today, but it will be a warmer day with high temperatures near 90º. With dew point readings in the 50s the humidity today will not be too bad. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the mid 60s.

Tuesday we have a cold front that will slowly work its way south across the state. Most of Tuesday plan on partly cloudy skies. From late morning into the afternoon the front may be able to touch off widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain on Tuesday. Any thunderstorms could potentially contain gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted with a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather Tuesday.

Wednesday we have a disturbance passing south of the state that will bring the chance of more rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. It will be cooler Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Some sunshine should return for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures top out near 80º Thursday and the mid 80s Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 10, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1897
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1897
  • Jackson Record Low: 46º 1963

