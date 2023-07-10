Advertise With Us

Extra Innings: Highlighting former Lugnuts in the All-Star Game and the A’s draft pick

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Extra Innings is airing a little earlier this Monday - because we have an All-Star Game and Home Run Derby to prepare for! Lansing Lugnuts broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni to talk about the series against the Lake County Captains that wrapped on Sunday.

Plus, we look at some former Lugnuts who are representing in the MLB All-Star Game festivities, including Monday night’s Home Run Derby, and we’re in the thick of the MLB Draft - who did the Oakland A’s pick and who’s his high school buddy?

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Red Cedar River in Meridian Township
M-52 and Howell Road intersection reopens following crash
Police searching for missing Meridian Township man
Michigan police fatally shoot man, 66, armed with rifle in hospital parking lot
Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter

Latest News

Red Wings trade for goal-scorer Alex Debrincat
Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays in 2-0 victory
Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk as we talk about the Tigers shutting out Oakland - but...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers blank As - but does that mean anything at this point?
The Lugnuts were back home for the 4th of July and played in front of a record-setting crowd,...
Extra Innings: Lugnuts set off fireworks for record-setting crowd