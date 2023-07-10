Extra Innings: Highlighting former Lugnuts in the All-Star Game and the A’s draft pick

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Extra Innings is airing a little earlier this Monday - because we have an All-Star Game and Home Run Derby to prepare for! Lansing Lugnuts broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni to talk about the series against the Lake County Captains that wrapped on Sunday.

Plus, we look at some former Lugnuts who are representing in the MLB All-Star Game festivities, including Monday night’s Home Run Derby, and we’re in the thick of the MLB Draft - who did the Oakland A’s pick and who’s his high school buddy?

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.