Enter to Win Tickets to the Ingham County Fair!

Watch Studio 10 during the week of July 24 - July 28
Studio 10
Studio 10(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During the week of July 24th to July 28th, you can win a four pack of tickets to the Ingham County Fair! For your chance to win, watch Studio 10 from 3:00PM - 4:00PM weekdays, where you’ll get a daily trivia question. Enter your answer below, then watch to see if you win. Tune into the Studio 10 special On the Road show on August 2nd as we’ll bring the show to you live from the fair grounds.

