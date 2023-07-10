Eaton County Fair kicks off in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - People in Eaton County are set to have a week of fun as this year’s Eaton County Fair kicked off Sunday.

All day, people enjoyed some rides and games as well as some activities including a rodeo, an animal evaluation and exhibit judging.

One organizer says the fair gets better every year.

“Every year has been getting better, so, every year since Covid we’ve been breaking records and we want to continue doing that,” said organizer Scott Underwood. “So, this is why we keep on adding new stuff. We have more vendors this year, more food vendors, uh, more merchandise and along with free entertainment.”

The fair is set to go on until Saturday, July 15.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.