Curtis Hertel Jr. announces run for Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Democratic State Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. announced on Monday his run for the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District in 2024.

He represented Lansing and East Lansing in the state Legislature from 2015 to 2022 before being term-limited. He briefly served as Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s director of legislative affairs before stepping down from that role on June 30.

“I have been on the front lines, leading bipartisan efforts that have brought tangible benefits to families across our great state,” said Hertel in a statement. “From legislation that reduced taxes for seniors and working families to securing investments in manufacturing that will create high-quality jobs in Mid-Michigan, I have seen firsthand the power of collaboration in achieving lasting change.”

The announcement comes one day after Republican politician Tom Barrett announced his run for the same seat.

Representative Elissa Slotkin, who as of 2023 represents Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, will leave the seat empty in 2024 while running for the open senate seat when Senator Stabenow retires.

