Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies

Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials released the identities of the victims involved in a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Previous story: 3 killed, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits tree in Clinton County

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on July 6 near the intersection of West Townsend and Jones roads in Dallas Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a 22-year-old woman, identified as Haylee Hart from Greenville, was driving eastbound on West Townsend Road when she lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities said the driver and three other passengers died as a result of the crash. The passengers in the car were identified as 18-year-old Louis Lutz from Muir, 21-year-old Ryan Thelen from Greenville and a 16-year-old female from Belding. Officials are not releasing the juvenile’s name.

Officials also said an 18-year-old from Ionia is stable.

The crash remains under investigation.

