150 people climb aboard the Michigan Princess for Family Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a perfect day for families to step aboard the Michigan Princess and sail down the Grand River for a day of fun family activities.

Families climbed aboard at 2 p.m. on July 9 and set sail down the river for a few hours.

The over 30-year-old boat can carry hundreds on its voyages.

150 people climbed aboard for Family Day.

Kids and families enjoyed face painting and balloon animals while on deck.

The assistant manager says people had a great time.

“Everybody’s super happy,” said Sara Faggion, the assistant manager of the Michigan Princess. “They always stop and look at the fish at first, and I know they’re excited to go on a cruise. We do this for a really low rate, to, so we make it affordable for all the families to be able to come as well.”

The Michigan Princess takes an average of 170 trips every year.

