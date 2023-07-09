Advertise With Us

Wonch Park closed as dive teams arrive in Meridian Township

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities were on the scene in Wonch Park near Okemos Road Saturday night.

News 10 was on the scene and saw officials from Meridian Police and Ingham County Sheriff in the parking lot of the park. People were turned away from the park as first responders were there.

The Lansing Police Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit could also be seen in the parking lot, as well as a dive team from Ingham County Sheriff.

(WILX)

Ambulances and fire trucks eventually left the scene at 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile, News 10 saw one police car move deeper into the park.

It has not been confirmed at this time what happened at Wonch Park.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will keep you updated when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter
Wynter Cole Smith
‘Kidnapping resulting in death’ charges, possible cause of death for Wynter Smith announced
3 killed, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits tree in Clinton County
Williamstown Township crash kills 74-year-old Fowlerville man
Jordan Worrall
Man arrested in Brighton after reportedly threatening to kill lawyer, judge, multiple pursuits

Latest News

Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter
Community members cleaned alongside Red Cedar River.
Potter Park Zoo hosts community river clean-up
Nicer weather on the way for Sunday
Vigil for Wynter Smith held at State Capitol in Lansing