Wonch Park closed as dive teams arrive in Meridian Township

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities were on the scene in Wonch Park near Okemos Road Saturday night.

News 10 was on the scene and saw officials from Meridian Police and Ingham County Sheriff in the parking lot of the park. People were turned away from the park as first responders were there.

The Lansing Police Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit could also be seen in the parking lot, as well as a dive team from Ingham County Sheriff.

Ambulances and fire trucks eventually left the scene at 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile, News 10 saw one police car move deeper into the park.

It has not been confirmed at this time what happened at Wonch Park.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will keep you updated when we find more information.

