Tigers and Blue Jays meet to determine series winner

The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop hits sacrifice fly to left field, scoring teammate Ezequiel...
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop hits sacrifice fly to left field, scoring teammate Ezequiel Duran, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Toronto Blue Jays (49-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-49, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (8-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -129, Tigers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit is 39-49 overall and 20-24 in home games. The Tigers are 27-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto is 49-41 overall and 26-23 on the road. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Blue Jays are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 11-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has 17 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

