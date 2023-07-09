Tigers and Blue Jays meet to determine series winner

Toronto Blue Jays (49-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-49, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (8-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -129, Tigers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit is 39-49 overall and 20-24 in home games. The Tigers are 27-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto is 49-41 overall and 26-23 on the road. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Blue Jays are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 11-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has 17 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.