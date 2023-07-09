Advertise With Us

M-52 and Howell Road shut down due to accident

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Howell Road and M-52 is shut down due to an accident, said officials.

The accident happened on the border of White Oak and Lerow Townships in Ingham County near Webberville and Dansville. Ingham County officials said at 3 p.m. that drivers should avoid the area but then said at 3:41 the intersection was completely closed.

The area is blocked off roughly half a mile in each direction.

It has not been confirmed how the accident happened or if anyone has been injured or affected.

News 10 will update you when we find more information.

