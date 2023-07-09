M-52 and Howell Road shut down due to accident

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Howell Road and M-52 is shut down due to an accident, said officials.

The accident happened on the border of White Oak and Lerow Townships in Ingham County near Webberville and Dansville. Ingham County officials said at 3 p.m. that drivers should avoid the area but then said at 3:41 the intersection was completely closed.

The area is blocked off roughly half a mile in each direction.

It has not been confirmed how the accident happened or if anyone has been injured or affected.

News 10 will update you when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.