Communities gather in ‘Lansing Stroll for Epilepsy’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was an inspiring event at Potter Park Zoo that brought together the epilepsy community.

People got together this morning to fight the challenges of epilepsy people live with across Michigan. Event organizers said it was the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan’s largest fundraising event.

The event is meant to increase awareness of epilepsy and encourage conversation on stigma and living with it.

The stroll also provides support for those who have epilepsy or have been affected by it.

Meanwhile, the organization celebrated 75 years of service this year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.