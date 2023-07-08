Advertise With Us

Young leaders talk democracy in East Lansing

It was a part of the 2023 Civic Engagement Leadership Institute, a program that brings student leaders together from different colleges.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of young leaders discussed issues affecting them in East Lansing Friday.

It was a part of the 2023 Civic Engagement Leadership Institute, a program that brings student leaders together from different colleges to explore topics such as culture and economic development.

Student leaders presented at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, where they discussed democracy and its impact on education in Africa.

The presentation provided participants with an opportunity to exchange ideas, meet new people, and network with professionals.

“It gives me the ability to view life differently. I get to have a different perspective, and I think that is what we’re bringing to the table, another perspective that is more complimentary,” said East Lansing resident Sirri Cynthia Wakuna Ngang. “That’s what we’re bringing to the table. I think the community members gain more knowledge and understanding of the African continent as a whole.”

The next presentation is scheduled for July 24.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
3 killed, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits tree in Clinton County
Rashad Maleek Trice
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash

Latest News

Young leaders talk democracy in East Lansing
Young leaders talk democracy in East Lansing
Ionia County Sheriff’s Office: Driver captured on video doing donuts in parking lot identified
The Olivet Food Truck owner serving the community after his truck burned down.
Community rallies to help Olivet food truck owner after devastating fire
Diabetes medications could mean danger during surgery
Diabetes medications could mean danger during surgery