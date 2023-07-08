Young leaders talk democracy in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of young leaders discussed issues affecting them in East Lansing Friday.

It was a part of the 2023 Civic Engagement Leadership Institute, a program that brings student leaders together from different colleges to explore topics such as culture and economic development.

Student leaders presented at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, where they discussed democracy and its impact on education in Africa.

The presentation provided participants with an opportunity to exchange ideas, meet new people, and network with professionals.

“It gives me the ability to view life differently. I get to have a different perspective, and I think that is what we’re bringing to the table, another perspective that is more complimentary,” said East Lansing resident Sirri Cynthia Wakuna Ngang. “That’s what we’re bringing to the table. I think the community members gain more knowledge and understanding of the African continent as a whole.”

The next presentation is scheduled for July 24.

