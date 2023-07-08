Vigil for Wynter Smith held at State Capitol in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many gathered to remember the life of Wynter Smith who was found dead in Detroit on Wednesday.

Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her. An Amber Alert was issued.

The vigil was held at 6 p.m. Saturday night on the State Capitol lawn.

