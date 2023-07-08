Advertise With Us

Vigil for Wynter Smith held at State Capitol in Lansing

Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many gathered to remember the life of Wynter Smith who was found dead in Detroit on Wednesday.

After three days of searching, the Lansing Police Department confirmed Wednesday the body of Wynter Cole Smith was found.

Smith was last seen Sunday after her mother’s ex-boyfriend reportedly kidnapped her.

The announcement was made by Lansing police chief Ellery Sosebee during a press conference Wednesday night.

Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her. An Amber Alert was issued.

Lansing police confirmed that Wynter’s body was found by Detroit police officers on Detroit’s east side just before 7 p.m.

The vigil was held at 6 p.m. Saturday night on the State Capitol lawn.

