Vigil in Detroit commemorates life of 2-year-old Wynter Smith

DETROIT (WILX) - For the second night in a row, people gathered in Detroit to remember the life of Wynter Cole Smith.

The 2-year-old girl was taken from her mother in Lansing on Sunday. Her body was found on Detroit’s east side three days later.

Friends, family members and supporters gathered Friday near the scene where Wynter’s body was recovered the day prior.

Celina Hill resided in the house directly facing the alley where the body was found Wednesday. Hill has no relation to Wynter’s family but expressed how deeply affected she is by the loss.

“We broke down like she’s our baby,” Hill said. “I have a grandbaby. Like we are kinfolk and it just touches home.”

Mary Sheffield, the Detroit City Council President, attended the vigil for Wynter on Friday night. She said Wynter’s death was a devastating loss for the city of Detroit.

“We all are mourning our Wynter,” Sheffield said. “Our Wynter.”

Wynter’s grandmother, Sharen Eddings, shared her gratitude for the community’s support and efforts in locating Wynter.

“I’ve talked to mothers and grandmothers who still have kids and grandchildren missing, and that’s one thing we couldn’t live with,” Eddings said. “So you helped us find her and bring her home, and you brought us peace.”

Eddings said when she heard Wynter was missing, she immediately turned to social media. Although she had hoped for a different outcome, Eddings expressed her gratitude for the support received from the online community.

“I knew that you guys, if I could reach you, that you can help me,” Eddings said. “Because when somebody is missing, the most important thing is to bring it to people’s attention, and that’s what you helped me do.”

The man accused of kidnapping Wynter Smith was charged federally and faces the possibility of the death penalty.

