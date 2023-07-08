Potter Park Zoo hosts community river clean-up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Saturday, the river alongside the Lansing River Trail received some long over-do cleaning.

This is part of the Potter Park Zoo River cleanup in an effort to protect and ensure the health of Michigan rivers.

“It’s important because in Lansing, we want to be one of the leaders in conservation,” said Conservation Engagement Specialist Rachel Marlatt. “We do a lot of conservation events inside the zoo focusing on wildlife, but we wanted to have one that the community can be a part of and take pride.”

Marlatt is one of the organizers for the river cleanup. She says this is the first annual event cleaning up the Red Cedar River.

Nature enthusiasts, conservationists and animal lovers came out to the Lansing River Trail near Potter Park Zoo at 9 a.m. and cleaned up until noon. The event also included games for people to enjoy.

This was one way that organizers hoped would get the community more involved in nature. In the end, Marlatt hopes people understand the big picture.

“The Red Cedar does flow into the Grand River, and the Grand River flows into Lake Michigan so the trash we leave here makes a big impact by going into the Great Lakes,” said Marlatt.

They felt the best time to do a river cleanup is during the summer because events are typically in the Fall and Spring.

“Summer is when you get the peak people coming out to the park and that litter can end up in the river,” said Marlatt.

Organizers called for people to take action and protect the wildlife that calls our rivers home.

“We’re doing our part by cleaning up our river which is gonna clean up the Lakes. And just remember if you go out into nature to make it cleaner than when you got there,” said Marlatt.

