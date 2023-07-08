Police searching for missing Meridian Township man

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking people for help looking for a missing Meridian Township Man Saturday morning.

Meridian Township Police said Christopher Norton was last seen in the Ferguson and Wonch Park area on Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. Officials said on Facebook that Norton was last seen wearing shorts, a tee shirt, and a baseball cap.

Police said if someone locates Norton, they should call 239-260-2464.

