Police searching for missing Meridian Township man

(Meridian Township Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking people for help looking for a missing Meridian Township Man Saturday morning.

Meridian Township Police said Christopher Norton was last seen in the Ferguson and Wonch Park area on Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. Officials said on Facebook that Norton was last seen wearing shorts, a tee shirt, and a baseball cap.

Police said if someone locates Norton, they should call 239-260-2464.

