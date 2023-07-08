On The Job Report: 7/7/2023

Remodeler

$18.00 - 22.00 Per Hour

Community Building Services is a Construction Contractor, located in Mason, MI, that performs projects throughout the Mid-Michigan Area. We are searching for new employees to build their skills with our growing company. The ideal candidate for this position has a desire to learn trades, is punctual, and dependable.

Core Values

Innately Kind

Unapologetically Fair

Quality Driven

Accountable

Able to take direction from experienced carpenters and supervisors.

Construct appropriate containment for construction dust, dirt, and airborne contaminants.

Desire to learn trades.

Develop full material knowledge as it relates to the construction performed by CBS.

Ability to use a mobile device for a daily log.

Ability to answer simple questions and know when to defer questions to more qualified personnel.

Maintain equipment used daily.

Perform emergency services as needed – i.e. board ups or securing buildings against further damage

Perform building maintenance services.

Provide respectful interaction with customers.

Perform interior and exterior painting, including repairing and preparing walls for painting and applying various types of paint. May require use of ladders. Apply caulking as necessary

Operate a motor vehicle to deliver supplies, pick up freight, and make other deliveries.

Basic math principles

Demonstrate ability to use basic carpentry tools and temporary power sources

Valid Driver’s License and personal transportation

Possess a sense of urgency, professional demeanor, positive attitude, and strong work ethic.

Painting and Drywall experience

Using appropriate tools accepted by CBS methods.

Physical Demands:

1. Frequent lifting of 50lbs.

2. Access and mobility in tight spaces.

3. Sustained periods of standing, walking, bending and kneeling

Apply through Indeed, https://www.indeed.com/q-community-building-services-l-mason,-mi-jobs.html?vjk=9d47414befad45d2

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/142715041

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 142715041

CNAs

DIMONDALE NURSING CARE CENTER

Our CNAs are more than just caregivers, they are friends and companions. They build relationships with our patients and families while providing assistance with daily living tasks like eating meals and laying down for bed. Our CNAs are uniquely positioned to notice changes in mood and behavior that is key in helping our clinical team recognize potential medical issues. You will know your patients so well that you will know when something is not right. Our CNAs are a critical component of our clinical nursing team.

You will earn:

Competitive wages based on your valuable experience

PLUS $2.35 per hour hero pay

PLUS $2.00 per hour attendance incentive

Shift Differential

Overtime Pay

Yearly Merit Increases

PLUS we offer you best in class benefits:

Medical – no deductible or co-pay

Dental & Vision

Generous Paid Time Off

Holiday Pay

Career Opportunities – Grow your nursing career!

Company paid Short Term Disability & Life Insurance

Unlimited Referral Bonuses up to $1500 each

401k with employer match

We can work with your scheduling needs:

8 hour shifts

Full or Part Time

All Shifts available

How you will help people every day:

You will promote hospitality and excellent customer service in our every daily interaction with our guests, their families, and visitors. Through kind words and encouragement, you will promote a positive, healthy environment in which to heal and thrive.

You will perform and document patient care using the individualized care plans as a guide. Bathing and all activities of daily living related care, such as skin care, preventative and supportive care, routine morning and evening mouth care, shaving, and dressing.

You will perform and document nutritional intake, blood pressure, TPRs, catheter care, bowel/bladder training, weights, turning, positioning, range of motion, and ambulation.

You will support physical, psychological, occupational, speech, restorative and recreational therapies by positively encouraging and promoting continued well-being.

You will observe and report, as necessary, significant changes in routine or condition as appropriate to your nursing team

Requirements:

You have completed of an approved nurse aide training program, with current certification required from the State of Michigan

Excellent customer service skills with a commitment to delivering Excellent, Passionate, Innovative care!

You are a team player, dedicated to doing what it takes to support your team members and get the job done.

https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=n57492

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/26431028

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 26431028

Lead Supervisor, Project Management/Delivery

LANSING BOARD OF WATER & LIGHT

$89,500 - $109,200

The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) has an opening for a Lead Supervisor, Project Management / Delivery in our Project Engineering Department located in Lansing, MI.

Job Type: Full-Time

The Delivery Lead Supervisor reports to the Manager of the Project Engineering Department and has overall responsibility for coordinating delivery of projects within the capital portfolio (Portfolio), from the inception and design phase to bidding, construction, and closeout.

The Delivery Lead Supervisor is responsible for applying their expertise to constructively influence the successful execution of a portfolio of capital projects for LBWL’s electric, water, chilled water, and steam utility services. Capital expenditures for the organization are on the order of $50 million+ annually.

The ideal candidate will have advanced-level project management expertise managing small to large complex projects and providing direct supervision, leadership, functional and technical expertise, and work direction to project managers, construction managers, project controls, engineering, and project support staff.

Experience addressing risk assessment, change management, change orders, claims management and dispute resolution is desirable.

The Delivery Lead Supervisor is responsible for communicating with all levels of staff in a large corporate environment to ensure projects are managed appropriately and so that LBWL Executives and Directors are routinely briefed on portfolio status.

Essential Functions:

Responsible for leading the planning and coordination of planned capital projects, coordinating with the PED Manager and Capital Controls Supervisor, leading day-to-day activities of Project Management (PM) and Construction Management (CM) personnel to ensure resources are effectively utilized for each project and that project scope, schedule and budget are understood.

Support the Capital Controls Supervisor in monthly reporting. Provide strategic advice and tactical support for delivery strategies to mitigate the risk to BWL and meet the objectives of the Portfolio.

Accountable to provide evidence and explanation of key performance indicators (KPIs) and project variances.

Coordinate closely with the Design Lead Supervisor to establish engineering resource availability, technical scope, budget, and schedule baseline objectives for projects and ensure cost estimating consistency.

Responsible for leading the resolution and/or escalation of project-specific issues within the Portfolio. Provide regular reports of delivery issues and proposed resolutions to the PED Manager.

Responsible for coordination with relevant stakeholders (e.g., Business Owners, Procurement, Legal, Risk, Environmental, Safety, IT, etc..) and developing the delivery strategies associated with projects within the Portfolio. Identify and lead the tracking and adherence of key milestone dates from initiation through full completion.

Responsible for the review and communication of lessons learned across the Portfolio for delivery related issues.

Support the Capital Controls Supervisor in developing methods for performance, analysis, change control, work authorization, reports, and plans necessary for the successful management of projects.

Supporting the Capital Controls Supervisor in reviewing project risk registers for the planned projects and developing the Portfolio level risk summary.

Accountable for ensuring Project Managers complete the closeout procedures for projects including management of warranty phases to maintain the overall integrity of the Portfolio.

All other duties as assigned.

Why Should You Apply?

Competitive salary, employee development, and opportunity for professional growth.

Robust time off benefits including vacation, free choice, sick leave, and paid holidays.

Comprehensive benefits package including medical, prescription, dental, life insurance, long-term disability, and employee assistance program.

Retirement programs including 401a (100% company paid up to 13% of base salary), 457 match up to $2,500 per year, retiree medical.

Voluntary benefits including supplemental and dependent life insurance, vision, flexible spending, AFLAC options, LifeLock anti-theft, long term care, tuition reimbursement, HOPE loan.

About BWL:

The Board of Water & Light serves Lansing, Michigan, and surrounding areas with electricity, water, and steam. Lansing’s city charter vests the BWL with full and exclusive management of water, steam, and electric services for the city. The American Public Power Association has honored the Lansing Board of Water & Light as one of the country’s best publicly owned utilities.

The Location:

Lansing, MI provides the opportunity to enjoy all seasons of fun and beauty. With the Grand River open for kayaking, lush golf courses, 17+ miles of trails for biking/hiking/running, Potter Park Zoo, and the sports, the arts and fine foods that comes from being near a major University, Michigan State University, there is a spot for everyone. The area is a short drive from Lake Michigan’s shoreline where there are views of natural beauty, boating, fishing, and windsurfing.

THE BOARD OF WATER & LIGHT IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, construction management, or related field from an accredited college or university; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Must have a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in Capital Programs

Must have supervisory experience.

Knowledge and ability to implement the principles defined by the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) Guide

Knowledge of engineering, procurement, contracts, construction, and work processes

Knowledge of scope control, schedule, cost, risk and change management, and earned value methodology.

Excellent written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills, with ability to effectively communicate with technical and non-technical audiences.

Must be proficient with Microsoft Office and familiar with project management software (such as e-Builder and Primavera P6)

Must have valid MI driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Participation in the continuous improvement of the Asset Management System and Work Management processes.

Expected to comply with all BWL policies and work rules.

Predictable and reliable attendance.

Performs other duties as required by supervisor.

Preferred:

Experience with utility service construction projects

Experience with Primavera P6 and e-Builder

Experience with cost estimating practices (e.g., AACE or similar)

Proficient in reviewing contract documents to develop coordinated schedules, budgets, and plans.

Experience with change order and claims management.

Working knowledge of organizational change management

Physical Requirements / Working Conditions:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for the majority of the working day. The person in this position needs to occasionally move about inside the office environment including the use of stairs. Constantly operates a computer, and other office equipment. Ability to adjust focus, especially due to concentration on a computer screen. Must communicate frequently with other departments and employees both verbally and in writing. May need to lift and carry up to 30 pounds and/or position the body to reach items on the floor/below knee level or reach overhead. The person in this position needs to occasionally move about in industrial environments, and uneven terrain. May be required to recognize small numbers, letters, symbols, colors on prints, and/or operate field instruments/equipment.

Works in temperature-controlled office environment, with occasional work in outdoor weather conditions, and in industrial environments.

Must successfully complete a background check, a substance screening and a physical (if applicable).

https://www.lbwl.com/about-bwl/careers/current-openings?gnk=job&gni=8a78859f889839b50188ba487a483099&lang=en

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/141123214

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 141123214

