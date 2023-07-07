Advertise With Us

Woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

A woman in North Carolina says her homeowners association is threatening to take her house if she doesn’t pay thousands of dollars. (Source: WSOC)
By Jason Stoogenke, WSOC
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina woman says her homeowners association is threatening to take her home.

Charlie Cromartie lives in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. She admitted to owing some HOA dues in January. Cromartie said it was $132 but suddenly the amount has grown to more than $4,700.

According to Cromartie, the HOA fined her for weeds and has racked up $100 per day in late fees.

“I just don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not right,” Cromartie said. “This is insane. These excessive fees are insane to me.”

Cromartie said she refused to pay and has been going back and forth with her homeowners association for months. But the HOA has put a lien on her property.

The North Carolina resident said she now has to pay by July 26, or the HOA may foreclose on her house.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep doing whatever I can,” she said.

The HOA’s management team said it won’t discuss Cromartie’s account for privacy reasons.

Currently, state law reportedly allows HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property for any amount of money that is 30 days past due. After 90 days, the HOA can start foreclosure proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter
Rashad Maleek Trice
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
3 killed, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits tree in Clinton County
WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash

Latest News

The Olivet Food Truck owner serving the community after his truck burned down.
Community rallies to help Olivet food truck owner after devastating fire
Diabetes medications could mean danger during surgery
Diabetes medications could mean danger during surgery
Diabetes medications could mean danger during surgery
Diabetes medications could mean danger during surgery
Jordan Worrall
Man arrested in Brighton after reportedly threatening to kill lawyer, judge, multiple pursuits