Williamston Theatre’s Upcoming Season!

Did you know that Williamston theatre is the only professional theatre in Mid Michigan? Today Rachelle sat down with a few board members talk the new season!
By Rachelle Legrand and Nicole Buchmann
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Williamston, Mich. (WILX)

The 16th season of Williamston Theatre is coming to a close, but don’t worry the 17th season is well on its way.

As the only professional regional theatre in Mid Michigan , they are preparing a quality show that you’ll enjoy!

Williamston Theatre offers a diverse array of intimate storytelling experiences to entertain, build a sense of belonging, and foster empathy for the human journey.

This mission is guided by four core values excellence, inclusion, creating a sense of place and sustainability.

