Studio 10 takes an inside look at the Michigan Capitol renovations

By Claudia Sella
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Robert Blackshaw with the Michigan State Capitol Commission has dedicated 30 years of his career to the Michigan State Capitol building. Friday starts the biggest project he’s worked on yet.

Studio 10′s Claudia Sella speaks with Blackshaw about this historic project and how they’re painting, restoring and strengthening this iconic part of our state’s history.

