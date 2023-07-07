Advertise With Us

State Senator Sarah Anthony announces not running for Congress

State Sen. Sarah Anthony speaks Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Lansing, Mich. during the signing of...
State Sen. Sarah Anthony speaks Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Lansing, Mich. during the signing of the Crown Act, which will ban hair discrimination in workplaces and schools. Anthony has worked to pass the legislation since 2019. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)(Joey Cappelletti | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) announced she is not running for Congress.

Anthony made the announcement Friday morning on her Twitter page.

Anthony has been a member of the Michigan State Senate since January 1, 2023.

