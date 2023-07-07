State Senator Sarah Anthony announces not running for Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) announced she is not running for Congress.

Anthony made the announcement Friday morning on her Twitter page.

Now that we’ve passed our first historic budget, I can share that I’m officially not running for Congress.



As Senate Appropriations Chair, we’ve been able to deliver incredible results for Mid-Michigan right here in the state legislature.



While I’m humbled by the encouragement… pic.twitter.com/hE9T3BN183 — Sarah Anthony (@SarahAnthony517) July 7, 2023

Anthony has been a member of the Michigan State Senate since January 1, 2023.

