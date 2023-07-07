Sparrow’s mobile clinic available in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow’s Mobile Clinic will be at the Eastside Community Action Center in Lansing Friday for those who need a check-up or to get caught up on vaccines.

People can get checked out between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 7.

Physicians can check blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar for those with diabetes. Flu shots will also be available.

There will be another one on July 11 at Sycamore Creek Church in Potterville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

