Advertise With Us

Sparrow’s mobile clinic available in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow’s Mobile Clinic will be at the Eastside Community Action Center in Lansing Friday for those who need a check-up or to get caught up on vaccines.

People can get checked out between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 7.

Physicians can check blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar for those with diabetes. Flu shots will also be available.

There will be another one on July 11 at Sycamore Creek Church in Potterville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Rashad Maleek Trice
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter
3 killed, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits tree in Clinton County
WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash

Latest News

DHHS Secretary visits Michigan highlighting on lowering cost of prescription drugs, access to reproductive care
Police investigate fatal crash on Zimmer Road in Ingham County
Police investigate fatal crash on Zimmer Road in Ingham County
Nice weather today, some rain is possible over the weekend