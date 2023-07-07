Scam alert: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office didn’t ask you for bitcoin

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam.

According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone impersonating Detective Carl Peterson from the Ingham County Office of the Sheriff in order to scam people out of money.

The caller is reportedly asking for gift cards, Bitcoin or a Cash Capp transfer to pay for a mandatory appointment for updating DNA, or the victim risks having a warrant issued for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that they, nor any other law enforcement agency, will ever ask for any payment over the phone. That includes gift cards, visa cards, cryptocurrency or any other form of money.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

