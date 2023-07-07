Advertise With Us

Reckless driver fleeing Portland police critically injured in rollover crash

A two-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Kent Street in Portland on July 5, 2023.
A two-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Kent Street in Portland on July 5, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - A two-vehicle crash shut down Kent Street in Portland for several hours Wednesday.

According to authorities, there were several 911 calls reporting a blue car driving recklessly just outside Portland. It had reportedly struck a guardrail and a local business. Police said an officer located the car in Downtown Portland and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off.

Police said the officer did not pursue the vehicle due to several pedestrians and traffic in the area.

Shortly after, the car reportedly struck another vehicle on Kent Street, between Island and Virginia streets, and rolled over, ejecting the driver. Officials gave the driver medical aid before they were transported to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle experienced only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

