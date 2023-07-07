Police investigate bomb threat at retail store in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a bomb threat at a Walmart in Hastings Thursday.

MSP said the bomb threat was made by an unknown person that called Walmart directly.

Police evacuated the store on July 7 at around noon and called in bomb dogs to search the place. The scene was cleared by 4 p.m. on Thursday after no bombs or explosives were found in the area.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.