Advertise With Us

Police investigate bomb threat at retail store in Barry County

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a bomb threat at a Walmart in Hastings Thursday.

MSP said the bomb threat was made by an unknown person that called Walmart directly.

Police evacuated the store on July 7 at around noon and called in bomb dogs to search the place. The scene was cleared by 4 p.m. on Thursday after no bombs or explosives were found in the area.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Rashad Maleek Trice
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
Authorities say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
1 dead, 10 injured in van crash on I-96

Latest News

3 Michigan teens allegedly toss fire-lit leaves into oil storage tank, causing 2 tanks to rupture
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Flint contractor agrees to settlement of lead contamination lawsuits
Rashad Maleek Trice
Accused kidnapper, Rashad Trice, charged by Macomb Co. prosecutor
Picture Perfect Day