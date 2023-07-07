Police believe 79-year-old missing Rochester woman found dead

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WNEM) – Police believe a 79-year-old woman from Rochester who had been reported missing has been found dead.

On Monday evening, July 10, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Luder Road near Dutcher Road in Almer Township on reports of a crash, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said. Caro Fire located a vehicle slightly in a ditch near the end of Luder Road, and initially, no damage was found on the vehicle and no one was seen near the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said when Caro Fire officers opened the driver’s door to check if anyone was inside, they saw the front passenger door was open. A body was then located near the passenger side of the vehicle in the ditch in a thick patch of cattails.

An investigation determined that the vehicle belonged to 79-year-old Mary Sullivan from Rochester who had been reported missing and was last seen in the Huron County area on June 29, Rochester Chief of Police Steve Schettenhelm said.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation indicates the body at the scene was Sullivan, but positive identification is pending an autopsy.

Mary Sullivan (Rochester Police Department)

Schettenhelm said Sullivan’s family was notified. Her family believed she was suffering from undiagnosed dementia, the sheriff’s office added.

No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Schettenhelm said the Sullivan family wants to extend their thanks to all who expressed concern and made efforts to locate Mary Sullivan.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.