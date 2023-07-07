Mid-Michigan Matters: Wildlife rehabilitation efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Wildside Rehabilitation Center in Eaton Rapids works to care for injured or ill wildlife.

While the goal is to get injured animals back into their natural habitat, not all animals have a successful recovery. Jonah Wojnar joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how their volunteers help.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

