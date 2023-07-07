Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Wildlife rehabilitation efforts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Wildside Rehabilitation Center in Eaton Rapids works to care for injured or ill wildlife.

While the goal is to get injured animals back into their natural habitat, not all animals have a successful recovery. Jonah Wojnar joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how their volunteers help.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter
Rashad Maleek Trice
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
3 killed, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits tree in Clinton County
WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash

Latest News

Helicopter video captures police chase through Detroit
Helicopter video captures police chase through Detroit
Michigan leaders advocate for affordable medications and improved supply chain
Michigan leaders advocate for affordable medications and improved supply chain
Your Best Life: Credit Boosters: Ways to Improve Your Score
Rashad Trice charged federally, faces possible death penalty