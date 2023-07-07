Michigan State Police launch Operation Safe Driver to curb reckless driving

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are cracking down on people driving company cars.

This Sunday marks the beginning of “Operation Safe Driver,” which means there will be more law enforcement out on the roads. State police are paying close attention, looking for reckless drivers, and dangerous behavior behind the wheel.

Whether it’s pizza delivery or a semi truck, “Operation Safe Driver” specifically targets those who drive for work.

Starting July 9, Michigan State Police Officers are putting aside the paperwork to increase road patrols. Through enforcement and education, their goal is to prevent deadly crashes.

“One of the biggest things I see is lane use, following too close, cell phones, and seatbelts,” said Matthew Fox, a MSP Motor Carrier Officer.

Officer Fox specifically focuses on commercial vehicles and says their weight and size pose a larger threat to the general public.

“Behind us, we have this fully loaded tanker full of hot asphalt, imagine that running into, you know a mom on her way to soccer practice,” said Officer Fox.

The commercial vehicles these officers are looking for can weigh up to 164,000 pounds, and weights like that significantly increase the likelihood of deadly crashes.

“The mistakes that they make, can cause a lot more damage to themselves, the infrastructure and other people than a person just driving a passenger vehicle,” said Eric Larson, an MSP Motor Carrier Officer.

The weight of these vehicles also makes it hard for them to stop quickly. Shortly after hitting the road, he pulled over a working driver for allegedly breaking the law.

“The reason I stopped you is for the seatbelt, was there a reason you weren’t wearing it?” said Officer Fox.

“We were just about here, I was just in a hurry took it off.” the commercial driver explained.

“Okay, alright. Got your license, registration, and proof of insurance?” replied Officer Fox.

He says you’d be surprised at how many people text, do their makeup, watch tv shows, and more, all while behind the wheel. At a first glance, he says drunk drivers and distracted drivers can be nearly impossible to tell apart.

“There’s actually quite a few times where you’re watching people, and you go, ‘are you drunk? or are you on your phone?” said Officer Fox.

He says for the next week it’s all hands on deck. Working to prevent deadly accidents before they happen, through enforcement and education.

“Operation Safe Driver” targets commercial vehicles on the highway. It begins Sunday and ends July 15th.

