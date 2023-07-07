Advertise With Us

Michigan seeks public input on federal funding for improved internet access

Meetings will be held in Okemos, Howell and Three Rivers
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan wants to hear from people about how they should spend roughly $1.5 billion in federal funding.

The money is aimed at improving internet access for those who struggle with connection issues.

Background: Federal funding brings hope for high-speed internet in Mid-Michigan

Starting Monday, the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is holding several listening tours to give people the chance to share their feedback.

Michiganders are urged to attend the stop nearest to them and to provide input.

LocationDateAdddress
EscanabaJuly 11, 5-7 p.m.Bay College, JHUC 952 Conference Room, 2001 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI 49829
PetoskeyJuly 12, 5-7 p.m.Emmet County EMS, 1201 Eppler Road, Petoskey, MI 49770
Fremont/NewaygoJuly 18, 5-7 p.m.Newaygo County RESA, Multi-Media Room, 4747 W 48th Street, Fremont, MI 49412
AtlantaJuly 20, 5-7 p.m.Atlanta Senior Center, 11780 M-33, Atlanta, MI 49709
BeavertonJuly 25, 5-7 p.m.Beaverton Junior/Senior High School, Cafeteria, 3090 Crockett Road, Beaverton, MI 48612
SanduskyJuly 27, 5-7 p.m.Westpark Inn, 440 West Sanilac Road, Sandusky, MI 48471
OkemosAug. 1, 5-7 p.m.Okemos Event Center, 2187 University Park Drive, Okemos, MI 48864
Three RiversAug. 2, 5-7 p.m.George Washington Carver Community Center, 436 Jefferson Street, Three Rivers, MI 49093
HowellAug. 9, 5-7 p.m.Cleary University, 3725 Cleary Drive, Howell, MI 48843
DetroitAug. 10, 5-7 p.m.Focus: Hope, 1400 Oakman Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238

One of those stops will be in Okemos on Aug. 1.

THE STATE IS HOLDING SEVERAL LISTENING TOURS....TO GIVE PEOPLE THE CHANCE TO SHARE THEIR FEEDBACK....

ONE OF THE STOPS....WILL BE IN OKEMOS ON AUGUST FIRST.

THE EVENT...WILL GO FROM 5-7 P.M. AT THE OKEMOS EVENT CENTER.

ON AUGUST NINTH...THERE WILL BE ANOTHER LISTENING SESSION IN HOWELL.... AT CLEARY UNIVERSITY FROM 5-7 P.M.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Michigan bottle deposit bill expansion aims to reduce landfill waste, litter
Rashad Maleek Trice
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
3 killed, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits tree in Clinton County
WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash

Latest News

Helicopter video captures police chase through Detroit
Helicopter video captures police chase through Detroit
Michigan leaders advocate for affordable medications and improved supply chain
Michigan leaders advocate for affordable medications and improved supply chain
Your Best Life: Credit Boosters: Ways to Improve Your Score
Rashad Trice charged federally, faces possible death penalty