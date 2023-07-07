Michigan seeks public input on federal funding for improved internet access

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan wants to hear from people about how they should spend roughly $1.5 billion in federal funding.

The money is aimed at improving internet access for those who struggle with connection issues.

Background: Federal funding brings hope for high-speed internet in Mid-Michigan

Starting Monday, the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is holding several listening tours to give people the chance to share their feedback.

Michiganders are urged to attend the stop nearest to them and to provide input.

Location Date Adddress Escanaba July 11, 5-7 p.m. Bay College, JHUC 952 Conference Room, 2001 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI 49829 Petoskey July 12, 5-7 p.m. Emmet County EMS, 1201 Eppler Road, Petoskey, MI 49770 Fremont/Newaygo July 18, 5-7 p.m. Newaygo County RESA, Multi-Media Room, 4747 W 48th Street, Fremont, MI 49412 Atlanta July 20, 5-7 p.m. Atlanta Senior Center, 11780 M-33, Atlanta, MI 49709 Beaverton July 25, 5-7 p.m. Beaverton Junior/Senior High School, Cafeteria, 3090 Crockett Road, Beaverton, MI 48612 Sandusky July 27, 5-7 p.m. Westpark Inn, 440 West Sanilac Road, Sandusky, MI 48471 Okemos Aug. 1, 5-7 p.m. Okemos Event Center, 2187 University Park Drive, Okemos, MI 48864 Three Rivers Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m. George Washington Carver Community Center, 436 Jefferson Street, Three Rivers, MI 49093 Howell Aug. 9, 5-7 p.m. Cleary University, 3725 Cleary Drive, Howell, MI 48843 Detroit Aug. 10, 5-7 p.m. Focus: Hope, 1400 Oakman Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238

One of those stops will be in Okemos on Aug. 1.

