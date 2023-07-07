Michigan leaders advocate for affordable medications, improved supply chain

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate directly with pharmaceutical companies, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors. Insulin will now only cost Medicare patients $35 a month and out-of-pocket prescription costs will be capped at $2,000 a year.

“The number one reason and we’ve surveyed over and over again that people do not take their medication is affordability,” said Paula Cunningham.

State director for AARP Paula Cunningham said many Michiganders have to decide whether to pay rent or get their prescriptions due to rising costs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra said prescriptions are not the only thing Michiganders are struggling to get.

“How many folks need to get that vaccine? I’ve heard stories of a shingles vaccine costing upwards of 200, 300 dollars,” Becerra said. “For folks fixed income that’s a big issue.”

Becerra said with the Inflation Reduction Act seniors will not pay any out-of-pocket costs for vaccines.

“It’s time that Americans, not just those in Michigan, but Americans stop paying two, three times the price for prescription drugs,” said Becerra.

“Trying to figure out what the price of your drug is going to be before you get to the checkout counter is very complicated. That era is going to come to an end,” said State Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Slotkin is also working to fix drug shortage issues in Michigan so hospitals can continue to provide life-saving care.

“Not just on high-profile cancer drugs, but a lot of other drugs,” said Slotkin.

This past May, Congresswoman Slotkin heard that Henry Ford Health had to cancel 600 chemotherapy appointments due to shortages.

“My mother died of ovarian cancer. I can’t tell you what I would do if I got that call,” said Slotkin.

Congresswomen Slotkin said to prevent this issue from getting worse, she’ll continue advocating to strengthen the supply chain for life-saving medication.

The Michigan Pharmacists Association said patients are finding themselves with fewer choices and greater difficulties accessing life-saving medications and pharmacies are finding it more and more difficult to care for these individuals. Transparency in the payment mechanisms and pricing for medications is crucial for lowering the overall cost of health care.

