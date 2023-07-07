Advertise With Us

Man arrested in Brighton after reportedly threatening to kill lawyer, judge, multiple pursuits

The sheriff’s office said there was a short struggle and he punched one detective in the face several times.
Jordan Worrall
Jordan Worrall(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 31-year-old man from New Hudson was arrested Friday morning in Brighton after reportedly being involved in multiple pursuits with law enforcement from Oakland, Livingston, Lenawee and Monroe counties, as well as police from Ohio.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said he was taken into custody roughly 48 hours after he failed to appear in court on fleeing and eluding charges from police in Novi.

Authorities said Jordan Worrall was arrested just before 11 a.m. after the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office tracked him to Brighton. The sheriff’s office said there was a short struggle and he punched one detective in the face several times.

The detective was treated for broken facial bones.

Authorities said the mother of Worall’s daughter told them he had posted threats on social media toward the government, an attorney from Bloomfield Hills that represents him and District Judge Travis Reeds. He reportedly had threatened to kill them.

Due to the threat, bond was set at $1 million for Worrall on Wednesday. On Wednesday, authorities said Worrall was seen driving his truck in Novi and was pursued by police through Wixom and Commerce Township before the chase ended in Milford.

The next day, authorities located Worrall in Adrian and contacted the Adrian Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office said Adrian police attempted to stop him, but were unable to. Police from Lenawee and Monroe counties also attempted to stop Worrall but terminated their pursuits.

Thursday night, Worrall was located near the Michigan-Ohio border, where he was pursued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Toledo police, who ended the chase when he fled into Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Worrall was spotted on Manistee Street in Lyon Township, but he had left the area before deputies could arrive. He was arrested in Brighton a few hours later.

Worrall was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime Friday.

Detectives will seek additional charges next week for assaulting the injured detective and resisting arrest.

Diabetes medications could mean danger during surgery
Michigan State Police launch Operation Safe Driver to curb reckless driving
