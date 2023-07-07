Advertise With Us

‘Kidnapping resulting in death’ charges, possible cause of death for Wynter Smith announced

Wynter Cole Smith
Wynter Cole Smith(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal charges have been brought against Rashad Maleek Trice related to the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Trice has been charged with Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death. If convicted of the Kidnapping Resulting in Death charge, the statutory mandatory minimum is life in prison. The offense is also eligible for the death penalty.

If he is convicted of Kidnapping a Minor, the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is 20 years in prison with a maximum of life in prison.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by News 10, Wynter’s “cause of death appeared to be strangulation with a pink cell phone charging cord, that was recovered with the body. The pink cell phone charging cord was consistent with the pink cord parts recovered from the Chevrolet Impala. A medical examiner’s final report of the cause of death is still pending.”

Background: What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith

“The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. “My thoughts are very much with Wynter’s family, as we were all praying for her safe return home. I would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the countless law enforcement agencies who worked relentlessly to find Wynter.”

Wynter was reported missing from Lansing on Sunday night. An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning. Her body was found Wednesday evening in an alley on Detroit’s east side.

More: Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say

“Please continue to keep Wynter Cole-Smith’s family in your thoughts in the days and weeks to come,” said Devin Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office.

The FBI assisted the Lansing Police Department in the search that stretched across the state and included a $25,000 reward.

“Our top priority is to get justice for Wynter and her family,” said Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for the latest updates on-air, online, and on all streaming platforms.

