Helicopter video captures police chase through Detroit

DETROIT (WILX) - A wild pursuit involving Michigan State Police was captured on camera on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, it started at a gas station July 1 at about 8:30 p.m. Video from the helicopter captured an altercation between three people before one of the drivers appears to attempt to run someone over before taking off and leading Michigan State Police on a chase, driving through a parking lot, a sidewalk and the grass.

The driver abandons the vehicle in a neighborhood west of the Southfield Freeway and flees on foot before being apprehended by state troopers.

No one was injured.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.