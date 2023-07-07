Advertise With Us

A great looking Friday ahead and your morning headlines

By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a great-looking Friday ahead of us! First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on your weekend forecast and Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your day.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 7, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1894
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 2012
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1990

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Rashad Maleek Trice
What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
WB I-96 at Williamston Road reopens following single-car crash
Alleged kidnapper arraigned on multiple charges, held without bond
Authorities say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.
1 dead, 10 injured in van crash on I-96

Latest News

Police investigate bomb threat at retail store in Barry County
3 Michigan teens allegedly toss fire-lit leaves into oil storage tank, causing 2 tanks to rupture
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Flint contractor agrees to settlement of lead contamination lawsuits
Rashad Maleek Trice
Accused kidnapper, Rashad Trice, charged by Macomb Co. prosecutor