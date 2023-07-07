A great looking Friday ahead and your morning headlines
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a great-looking Friday ahead of us! First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on your weekend forecast and Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your day.
More:
- Great looking Friday
- More than 100 people gather in Detroit to pay tribute to Wynter Cole Smith
- What we know about the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith
- 1 dead, 10 injured in van crash on I-96
- Pickles, one of the Spartan Stadium falcons, not going back into wild after accident
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 7, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 100° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1894
- Jackson Record High: 100º 2012
- Jackson Record Low: 45º 1990
