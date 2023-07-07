Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus detected in Barry County mosquito

HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - Residents are being urged to take precautions after a mosquito in Barry County tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

According to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that a mosquito collected on June 30 tested positive for EEE.

Although no cases have been diagnosed in people or animals, the Barry-Eaton District Health Department wants people to know that anyone can be infected with EEE from a single bite of a mosquito carrying the virus.

People under age 15 and over age 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following an EEE infection.

“EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the medical executive for the state of Michigan.

Signs of EEE infection include sudden onset of fever, chills and body and joint aches that can progress to severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may occur in some cases.

Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical provider.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department offered the following steps to avoid mosquito-borne diseases:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to keep mosquitos outside.

At least once a week, empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs.

More information on EEE can be found on Michigan’s official website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.