Diabetes medications could mean danger during surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As drugs intended for diabetes become a popular method for weight loss, healthcare experts are warning people about the danger they cause during surgery.

Diabetes remains one of the most common diseases in the United States, with a number of medications to treat it, including injections of growing public interest like Ozempic and Weygovy. However, their ability to manage the symptoms of diabetics, and suppress appetite, become an avenue for serious injury or death when it comes to the administering of anesthesia.

“There are conditions in anesthesia that describe this,” said Chief of Endocrinology at Michigan State University, Dr. Saleh Aldasouqui. “When patients vomit during surgery, or when they have a full stomach, that’s a problem.”

Aldasouqui said fasting is common practice in the days or hours leading up to someone’s surgery, but if it’s an emergency, there’s no time to clear the stomach. It’s a dangerous circumstance for anyone taking an unexpected trip to the operating room, but those taking insulin on a regular basis are experiencing a slowdown of their digestion, putting them at even greater risk of suffocation.

“If there is a lot of food in the stomach, then it may get regurgitated back into the throat,” Aldasouqui said. “And then it will go down into the airways, into the trachea and the lungs, and that can be very dangerous. It can be fatal.”

If patients are planning ahead, Aldasouqui recommends skipping their insulin injection that’s closest to the day of surgery, whether that’s a daily or weekly dose.

Anesthesiologists nationwide are also pushing this warning out to insulin takers. The American Society of Anesthesiologists were the first to issue the advisory. In a statement to News 10, President of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists, Lisa Mueller, said this week’s advisory “highlights the importance of fully disclosing to medical staff what medications you’re taking prior to surgery.”

Mueller said this also includes disclosing any vitamins or herbal supplements for overall health and wellness, and that full disclosure is always best for a safe and successful surgery. Aldasouqui agrees.

“Providers should be aware of everything that the patient takes,” he said. “In this case, the anesthesiologist when they take their history.”

