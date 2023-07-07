Advertise With Us

DHHS Secretary visits Michigan highlighting on lowering cost of prescription drugs, access to reproductive care

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra is in Michigan Friday to highlight how the Biden administration is working to lower the cost of prescription drugs and protect access to reproductive care.

Becerra’s trip began in Brighton. He’ll visit the Brighton Center and tour the specialty care pharmacy.

After the tour, Becerra will be traveling to Detroit to visit the Detroit Health Department. He’ll participate in a roundtable discussion with healthcare professionals, elected officials and advocates that are focused on providing reproductive health care following the supreme court’s decisions to overturn Roe v. Wade.

