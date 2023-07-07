Advertise With Us

Police investigate fatal crash on Zimmer Road in Ingham County

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash after a box truck crashed into a tree off Zimmer Road near Wild Cherry Drive Friday morning.

Police confirmed the crash is fatal. No further details were given at this time.

Officials closed Zimmer Road between Sherwood Road and Bridalwood Lane in WIlliamstown Township at around 8:30 a.m. on July 7.

News 10 is at the scene to learn more from officials about the crash.

